Denzel Seedorf was promoted to senior training at AC Milan this week.

The 17 year-old midfielder is the son of former Milan player and coach Clarence Seedorf.

Seedorf Jr is a regular with the U18 team and has been rewarded for his form with a senior call in recent days by coach Paulo Fonseca.

Denzel has been with Milan's academy since he was 12 years of age.