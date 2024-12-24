Inter Milan president Marotta snaps: Cardinale insulted us

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta admits AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale's swipe has angered him.

Cardinale took aim at Inter's ownership changes and their transfer spending last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

After victory over Como on Monday night, Marotta snapped: "These are inappropriate statements, he showed a lack of respect and confused things.

"It is true that our old majority shareholder had financial difficulties and was supported by Oaktree which now owns the club, but the financial difficulties of a person are one thing, another thing is the management of Inter which passes through respecting some limits.

"In 2021 we lost 240 million, in the last year we closed with 36 million we are trying to find sustainability.

"2024 will be a year to remember because we achieved something extraordinary, we won two trophies and we hope to continue on this path."