AC Milan president Scaroni defends Cardinale over Inter comments

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni has defended Gerry Cardinale over disparaging comments about city rivals Inter Milan.

Milan's owner took a shot at Inter over their spending and ownership structure earlier this month.

But Scaroni told Il Corriere della Sera: “Cardinale, as a sportsman and not just a businessman, was referring to the past ownership of Inter and certainly not to the Nerazzurri club.

"On the pitch, we face each other and we want to fight, like in the last derby, maybe sometimes we tease each other good-naturedly, but it is clear that outside there is respect and loyal collaboration with Inter, so imagine if we can not have respect.

“We have always shared the stadium and we are working to build a new one together. Milan is also a unique reality in which the fans, fortunately, can go and watch the derby mixing together, in a serene atmosphere.”