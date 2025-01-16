Tribal Football
Most Read
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
DONE DEAL: Leon completes move to Man Utd
Leon signing James admits Man Utd move was close
Amorim wants to keep young Man Utd star and rejects idea of a loan

Secco again at top of Italian football as Juventus sign Costa

Carlos Volcano
Secco again at top of Italian football as Juventus sign Costa
Secco again at top of Italian football as Juventus sign CostaAction Plus
Alessio Secco is back at the cutting edge of Italian football.

The former Juventus sporting director was involved in the Bianconeri's signing of Alberto Costa from Vitoria Guimaraes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The young defender signed for Juve earlier this week.

Secco now acts as an agent and intermediary and was involved in the negotiations between the two clubs. He was with Juve for 11 years from 1999 to 2010.

Costa arrives as Juve's first signing of the January market.

 

Mentions
Serie ACosta AlbertoJuventusVitoria GuimaraesFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Juventus sign Vitoria Guimaraes defender Costa
Barcelona chief Deco held Tuesday night meeting with Araujo
Ronaldo offered mega contract (and shares) by Al-Nassr