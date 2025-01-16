Secco again at top of Italian football as Juventus sign Costa

Alessio Secco is back at the cutting edge of Italian football.

The former Juventus sporting director was involved in the Bianconeri's signing of Alberto Costa from Vitoria Guimaraes.

The young defender signed for Juve earlier this week.

Secco now acts as an agent and intermediary and was involved in the negotiations between the two clubs. He was with Juve for 11 years from 1999 to 2010.

Costa arrives as Juve's first signing of the January market.