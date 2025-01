Juventus have signed Vitoria Guimaraes defender Alberto Costa.

The 21 year-old moves to Juve in a permanent transfer.

Costa has signed a contract to 2029 with the Bianconeri.

Juve announced they will pay Vitoria €12.5m over four installments, plus bonuses not exceeding €2.5m.

With Bremer and Juan Cabal out for the season due to injury, Juve have brought in Costa as readymade cover.