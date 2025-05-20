Tribal Football
Scotland coach Clarke supporting Serie A option for Motherwell midfielder Miller

Paul Vegas
Scotland coach Steve Clarke can see Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller succeeding in Serie A.

The teen, who has been selected by Clarke for the upcoming friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein, is a target for Udinese and Coppa Italia winners Bologna.

Clarke said on Monday: "I’m not sure what Lennon’s plans are.

"He spoke at the Scottish Football Writers’ dinner on Sunday night — picking up his award which was well deserved — and he wasn’t giving too much away!

"Listen, I’m sure they’ve got offers on the table. I hope that he, his family and his agent make the right choice. And that he goes somewhere he’s going to play, where he’s going to get minutes and develop in a similar manner to someone like Lewis Ferguson, for example, who went abroad at the right time and has developed into a really good player."

 

He needs to have regular minutes

Clarke also said, "Lennon will know if he’s ready to go abroad. And his family will know if they’re prepared to let him move abroad. 

"Maybe they’ll think he’s not ready and that will be a factor in the decision. But I think he’s a pretty level-headed boy. He’s pretty sensible so I’m sure he’ll make the right decision.

"Whether he goes abroad, or whether he stays in this country, the most important thing for any young player is minutes on the pitch. And if he can get minutes on the pitch then he will improve."

