Signori: Bologna must keep hold of Italiano

Former Bologna star Beppe Signori says they must keep hold of coach Vincenzo Italiano.

Signori is delighted for his old club after last week's Coppa Italia final triumph.

"If I were him, I would never have a doubt. In the meantime, he has gotten rid of the monkey of the coach who lost the finals," Signori told La Gazzetta dello Sport, referring to the three finals Italiano lost as Fiorentina coach.

"I would tell him to always stay because there is a solid club, an environment that lets you work, where they don't necessarily ask you to win. The next step he has to take is to stay in Bologna. With a club that has proven to be not only ambitious but successful."

Signori also praised Bologna owner Joey Saputo, "To Saputo certainly, to Bologna in its entirety and also to the fans. I feel like I've returned to our times (from '98 to 2004), the city was experiencing magical moments. A great sight and a great sign."