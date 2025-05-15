Bologna chief Fenucci confirms Italiano development after Coppa glory

Bologna sports chief Claudio Fenucci has declared new contract talks are underway with coach Vincenzo Italiano.

Fenucci was speaking after Italiano had just led Bologna to victory in last night's Coppa Italia final against AC Milan.

The triumph marked a first trophy for Bologna in 51 years and Fenucci admits they're delighted with the impact made by Italiano in his first season with the club.

"He has been really good for us. We are very happy with him on both a professional and personal level. We will continue the collaboration," Fenucci told La Gazetta dello Sport. "We have already started talking to the people who represent him."

The extension will be reportedly for one more year, running until the summer of 2027.