Italy coach Luciano Spalletti is convinced by the potential of Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui.

Retegui is fast emerging as Italy's senior centre-forward under Spalletti.

The Azzurri coach said, “He’s a strong footballer and a rigorous lad.

“He is deadly inside the box and has learned how to properly link up with the team. He will become a top player.

"He’s entering the dynamics of a professional footballer. He’s less individualist, and he’s perfect now."