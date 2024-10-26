Scaroni admits AC Milan anger over Bologna clash postponement

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni says the club is furious with the postponement of their clash at Bologna.

The decision was made due to flooding and weather issues in the region.

But Scaroni barked when speaking to reporters outside Serie A HQ: “It’s an incomprehensible decision in my opinion.

“The mayor has prohibited the game from being played behind closed doors, I don’t understand why.

"But we must bow our heads and respect the mayor’s orders.”