Sassuolo chief exec Giovanni Carnevali says they're willing to sell Domenico Berardi in January.

The Italy striker says he's ready to leave Sassuolo for a big club after resisting past offers.

Advertisement Advertisement

With Juventus among clubs keen, Carnevali told Calciomercato.com: “Berardi is a champion, if he recovers fully from his injury he is a great player.

"His words today? He absolutely did not say that he wants to leave.

"If opportunities arise in January, we will talk about it.”