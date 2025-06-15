Sarri discusses Lazio players; praises PSG policy shift

Maurizio Sarri is looking forward to working with Lazio's players again.

Sarri is returning to Lazio for the new season after replacing Marco Baroni.

Advertisement Advertisement

At a coaching summit today, Sarri spoke with local reporters ahead of his presentation - which is likely this coming week.

He said, "Nuno Tavares is the only unknown in the defense that I will find, he is strong but anarchic, if we manage to frame him he will become very strong.

"(Nicolo) Rovella? I had said that after 50 games as a low point, he would become a top. He lacks a bit of dribbling but he is very strong. (Mateo) Guendouzi is a contagious animal for those who play next to him, he needs the leash because he can't stop at 100%, he has to go further."

Sarri also commented on European champions PSG, stating: "PSG taught the world a lesson, they sent away top players, they lowered the wage bill by buying very young players with whom they had courage and won where (Lionel) Messi and Neymar had not won."