PSG striker Kolo Muani makes Juventus announcement
PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani says he's staying with Juventus for the Club World Cup.

Kolo Muani joined Juve in January on-loan and that has extended through to the end of the Club World Cup tournament.

The centre-forward was asked about the situation after France's Nations League third-place playoff win against Germany.

He told L'Equipe: “I’m very happy to have been able to play a little bit more, both with the national team and with my club.

“I’m very happy at Juventus, I hope to continue there, they welcomed me and I’m enjoying it. I’m setting off with them for the Club World Cup.” 

