Santos moving for Juventus midfielder Arthur

Santos are moving for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

The Brazil international has been available from Juve this month after failing to break into coach Thiago Motta's plans this season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Understand Santos are in advanced talks to sign Arthur Melo on loan deal from Juventus.

"The agreement for former Liverpool midfielder would also include a buy option clause.

"Arthur, open to joining Santos with Neymar coming too." 

