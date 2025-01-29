Barcelona goalkeeper Szczesny urges Juventus fans to stick with Motta - and Vlahovic

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has urged Juventus fans to keep faith with coach Thiago Motta.

Szczesny left Juve last summer and hung up the gloves before being coaxed out of retirement by Barca.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I like the project, but it's clear that when you change everything looking to the future you end up sacrificing the results of the first season.

"I really like Thiago Motta's idea of ​​football and how he's playing, then it's clear that there have been a few too many draws. But many have arrived at the end, with the team winning. It's part of the growth of young people who have to learn - I use a term dear to Max Allegri - to manage matches in important moments.

"This Juventus has great room for improvement and I'm sure it will return to being what it once was."

On former teammate Dusan Vlahovic, the Pole also said: "Dusan is and will be a great striker, and I hope he will be at Juventus. He has an extraordinary ability to score goals. He can play the role that (Josh) Zirkzee had at Bologna: technically he is strong, he knows how to defend the ball."