Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti wary of Brest; confident of Vini Jr future
Pogba drops big hint over next club move
Real Madrid prepared to swap key player for Chelsea's Fernandez this week
Man Utd hoping to seal Borussia Dortmund's Gittens ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool bids

Barcelona goalkeeper Szczesny urges Juventus fans to stick with Motta - and Vlahovic

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona goalkeeper Szczesny urges Juventus fans to stick with Motta - and Vlahovic
Barcelona goalkeeper Szczesny urges Juventus fans to stick with Motta - and VlahovicAction Plus
Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has urged Juventus fans to keep faith with coach Thiago Motta.

Szczesny left Juve last summer and hung up the gloves before being coaxed out of retirement by Barca.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I like the project, but it's clear that when you change everything looking to the future you end up sacrificing the results of the first season.

"I really like Thiago Motta's idea of ​​football and how he's playing, then it's clear that there have been a few too many draws. But many have arrived at the end, with the team winning. It's part of the growth of young people who have to learn - I use a term dear to Max Allegri - to manage matches in important moments.

"This Juventus has great room for improvement and I'm sure it will return to being what it once was."

On former teammate Dusan Vlahovic, the Pole also said: "Dusan is and will be a great striker, and I hope he will be at Juventus. He has an extraordinary ability to score goals. He can play the role that (Josh) Zirkzee had at Bologna: technically he is strong, he knows how to defend the ball."

Mentions
Serie AMotta ThiagoSzczesny WojciechVlahovic DusanJuventusBarcelonaLaLiga
Related Articles
The Calcio Comment: How Conte out-thought Motta to confirm Napoli as title favourites
Juventus in contact with ex-Barcelona coach Xavi
Barcelona coach Flick ready for Gasperini's Atalanta: But I'd take LaLiga over Champions League