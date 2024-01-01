Tribal Football
Sacchi: There's no weak points in Inter Milan; Atalanta chances...?
Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi can't see a challenger for Inter Milan.

Sacchi believes Inter begin the season as favourites to successfully defend their title.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I don't find any weak points in the team. It would be a problem if the players believed they had already reached the finish line and didn't put in the same willpower as last season, I don't think it will happen, if the Nerazzurri manage to make another leap forward in terms of play."

Sacchi also said: "I will watch (Artem) Dovbyk with curiosity at Roma. He was very good in Girona, he can also become important in our championship."

On Atalanta as a title challenger, Sacchi added: "They can annoy anyone and he has already demonstrated it by fighting against Real Madrid in the Super Cup. They would have everything to aim for the title, but he cannot afford the players that other clubs buy for millions."

