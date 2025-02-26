Sacchi questions AC Milan transfer policy

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi is unconvinced by their transfer policy.

Sacchi has questioned the quality of Milan's recent signings.

“Look, with this Milan, anything can happen. Against Torino, I didn’t see a team. If I were a Bologna fan, I’d be thinking, ‘If we don’t win against Milan now, when will we?'” Sacchi told Corriere della Sera.

“In football, one of the most important things for a coach is having solid, capable, and present club management behind them. Well, I don’t think Conceiçao has that.

“The fact that they’ve bought around twenty players sounds really bad to me. First, you need to have a clear idea and work on that. If you sign players just for their name, you have little hope.”

