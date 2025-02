Massimo Oddo has been named new AC Milan Futuro coach.

The former Milan and Italy fullback replaces Daniele Bonera, who was dismissed earlier this week.

Milan Futuro sit in 18th place on the Serie C Girone B table.

Oddo came through the Milan academy system and was part of Italy's 2006 World Cup winning squad.

Milan announced on Tuesday: “The Club welcomes back Massimo and wishes him and his staff all the best in the job."