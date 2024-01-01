Ibrahimovic: Fans mean everything at AC Milan

AC Milan chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic says the fans are key to any success that comes the club's way.

The Swede discussed the Rossoneri support at this week's media conference to explain his director's appointment.

“I remember when we won the Scudetto, the year before was behind closed doors. We played and rose, we went up the table, but we didn’t win,” he said.

“When the fans were allowed back in, we won straight away. So the fans are really important to this team. They give the team extra strength as they’ve always done, in the bad times and the good.

“That’s one of our strengths: we have fans who get behind the team and help them. We need that. If they’re dissatisfied, we’re dissatisfied. It’s that simple.”