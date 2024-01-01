AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan recalls Ibrahimovic bust-up

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan admits he initially didn't get along with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The pair are former PSG teammates, where Maignan was a young player coming through.

He said: “I fought with Ibrahimovic once. It all happened in training at PSG. Zlatan pulled hard and then called me a ‘me**a goalkeeper’. I didn’t like him. I stopped training and told him he was a ‘bloody striker’.

“Ibra likes people who stand up to him. Responding like that showed him who I was. From there on we were able to work well.”

Maignan also recalled Olivier Giroud's performance in goal last season against Genoa.

He told Carre: “Giroud my replacement against Genoa? The most surprising thing for me was not the first exit, but the way he threw himself on the ball with two hands after the rebound. It was a gesture of a true goalkeeper.

"What I admire most about him is his ability to kick on the volley and in acrobatics. He has incredible balance and coordination.”