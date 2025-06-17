Sacchi full of enthusiasm after Italy choose Gattuso

Former Italy and AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi supports the appointment of Rino Gattuso.

Gattuso has been named new coach of Italy in recent days.

And Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I am really happy that the Football Federation has chosen Rino Gattuso as coach because it means that moral values, the spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, in this country that often forgets, are still important.

"Gattuso has the national team shirt tattooed on his skin, he is a generous boy, who never gives up, someone who has the courage to fight against anyone and has given ample proof of this during his splendid career, and I am sure that he will be able to convey his ideas to a group of players who, at this moment, need a leader, a point of reference, a guide who shows the way to get to the World Cup."

The scenario of another World Cup elimination, for Sacchi, is not even imaginable: "I don't even want to think about a third disappointment, after not qualifying in 2018 and 2022. Let's not joke, please."

On advice for Gattuso, Sacchi added: "When you call up players, call reliable people. Which means that you don't just have to look at their technical qualities, but also their human qualities.

"First of all, form a group of people who love being together, who enjoy training camps, who are friends. The human aspect is fundamental and I'm sure that Gattuso, who comes from an important experience as a footballer, will focus a lot on this aspect."