Everton ready to rival Fenerbahce for Walker after Milan snub

Everton have expressed interest in signing Kyle Walker after the Manchester City defender’s move to AC Milan collapsed.

The England international left the Citizens to the Serie A side in January and aimed for a permanent move this summer which never happened.

Walker has caught the eye of Premier League side Everton, with manager David Moyes reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back, journalist Mike McGrath reveals.

His future at the Etihad Stadium has grown uncertain after a season of limited playing time. His loan stint at Milan in the latter half of the 2024-25 campaign offered a fresh start but didn’t revive his form.