Sacchi convinced Atalanta capable of winning Scudetto

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi believes Atalanta can win the Scudetto this season.

Victory over Empoli on Sunday has Atalanta just three points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

Gasperini’s team is out of the Coppa Italia and the Champions League. Now, they will put all their energy into winning the title, I’m convinced of it,” Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The victory in Empoli shows that the environment is healthy, that the disappointment of being eliminated from the Champions League has been absorbed, and that the small disagreements that always exist in any team have been overcome. I believe Atalanta will fight for the Scudetto until the very end.

“In Bergamo, there is a solid club with competent executives who know how to protect the environment and support the coach and players. This is the first reason why Atalanta are a model club.

“The second reason is that the coach is skilled and chooses the players he wants to work with. Third reason; in Bergamo, there are reliable people who do not betray you when you need them the most. The fourth reason, but certainly not the least, is the playing style.

“Atalanta is a compact team that moves harmoniously on the field. They attack with eleven and defend with eleven. I like this style, and I hoat Gasperini, a true master, continues his extraordinary work in Bergamo. Atalanta is an example for all of Europe.

“Atalanta are three points behind league leaders Inter, which is certainly not an insurmountable gap. So, I believe anything is possible. On Saturday, there’s the big match in Naples, and Atalanta will play at home against Venezia. The Bergamaschi can make it for several reasons.”