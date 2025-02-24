Atalanta striker Lookman coy on Gasperini rift after 2-goal performance

Tribal Football
Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman was coy over his rift with coach Gian Piero Gasperini after victory over Empoli.

Lookman scored twice in the 5-0 win to end a week after he declared himself "hurt" after being lambasted by coach Gian Piero Gasperini for failing with a penalty in their Champions League defeat to Club Brugge.

“The team won 5-0 today, we put in a good performance, everyone was at a high level and we showed quality,” Lookman told DAZN.

“We take every game as they come. We played well today, we have to continue this way and prepare for the next.”

Asked if his row with Gasperini was now over, Lookman then shrugged: “Finished?”

Lookman was substituted in the second-half by Gasperini and notably shook hands with assistant Tullio Gritti and not the head coach.

