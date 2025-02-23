Lookman scores brace as five-star Atalanta thrash Empoli

Atalanta moved back to within five points of Serie A (SA) leaders Inter Milan as they hammered Empoli 5-0 at the Stadio Carlo Castellani, extending their unbeaten away run to 11 matches in the process.

The visitors suffered crushing disappointment in midweek as they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Club Brugge, but that exit does at least give them the opportunity to concentrate on their quest for a maiden Serie A title.

Against Empoli, it was one-way traffic throughout the first half as they effectively had the game sewn up at the break. Home goalkeeper Marco Silvestri was busy in the opening stages, although initially at least, he was able to keep out La Dea by denying David Zappacosta and Berat Djimsiti.

Djimsiti also directed an overhead kick narrowly over the bar, shortly before Christian Kouamé tested Marco Carnesecchi with a fierce effort at the end of one of Empoli’s few forays forward.

Atalanta had to wait until just before the half-hour mark to break the deadlock, and it was in fortuitous circumstances too. Zappacosta’s cross into the box did not look too dangerous until it deflected off Emmanuel Gyasi, over Silvestri, and into the back of the net.

Before long, the away team were two to the good when Mateo Retegui tapped home Djimsiti’s flick-on from a corner, and they extended that advantage further a couple of minutes before the interval.

Ademola Lookman has been the focus of plenty of attention after missing a penalty against Brugge despite not being the designated spot-kick taker, but he showed the class that has made him one of Atalanta’s star men as he nonchalantly rounded Silvestri before passing into an empty net.

Within 10 minutes of the restart, Atalanta increased their lead as Lookman drove a second strike into the corner after being played in by Marten de Roon.

By this point, the only question remaining was the margin of victory, and Atalanta added extra gloss to the scoreline through Zappacosta’s low, controlled strike from the edge of the box.

Empoli could only look for a consolation, and they almost had it through 16-year-old substitute Thomas Campaniello – making his debut to become his side’s second-youngest player in Serie A history – but he couldn’t keep his shot down when one-on-one with Carnesecchi.

All in all, this was a stroll in the park for Atalanta, who have now scored five goals in back-to-back SA matches on the road. This is the kind of form that will keep them well in the Scudetto race, while Empoli remain in the relegation zone. They were never expected to win this match, but their goal difference, which could play a role in the battle to beat the drop, took a hammering.

