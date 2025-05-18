Napoli manager Antonio Conte 'exhausted' as Serie A title race takes another twist

Antonio Conte believes this is 'the most difficult season of my career' as Napoli have a narrow lead in the race for the Serie A title.

Napoli were unable to beat Parma as the game ended in a frustrating 0-0 draw and looked set to fall below current champions Inter Milan at the summit of the Serie A table.

Former Barcelona and Chelsea winger Pedro ended up saving the day for Conte’s side, scoring a 90th minute penalty for Lazio to earn a 2-2 draw at the San Siro.

Conte was visibly relieved in his post-match interview with Napoli now 90 minutes away from lifting the Scudetto.

“It is certainly the most difficult season of my career. We had to subtract players in the second half of the season, changing the system and other tactical situations. Spending a year out allowed me to try and study different situations,” Conte told DAZN.

“I also had the opportunity to work for seven days a week, which I couldn’t have done if we played every three days. On the other hand, this was already a thin squad and we’re reaching the end down to the bare bones.

“We’ve got to keep going, because we’ve got the bit between our teeth now and we can taste it.”