Sacchi: AC Milan signings can bridge gap on Inter

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi says Paulo Fonseca's squad remains short.

Sacchi admits he hopes the board will support their new coach in the summer market.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “I think there is a gap between Inter and Milan, in the sense that the Nerazzurri are, at the moment, better equipped. However, Milan, thanks also to the purchases they are finalising, have the possibility of catching up with their rivals.

“However, just the addition of new players will not be enough: it would be too simple. It is about finding a game that suits the team, you need to give it a style, an idea. Fonseca’s role will be very important: he is the one who has to lead the moves on the market, because he is the one who has the technical responsibility of the group.

“Fonseca, in addition to having to choose the elements that are most functional to his project, also has the task of verifying their character aspect: they need reliable people, who give their all on the pitch.

“I hope that the directors support him in this task, which is anything but easy. Assembling a team is the most complicated thing in football. However, if things work, they can skip ahead and do great things already this season.”