Sacchi: AC Milan and Juventus out of title race, but...

Former Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi has wrote off Juventus and AC Milan as title contenders.

Juve defeated Milan on the weekend, with Sacchi declaring neither team can catch Napoli and Inter Milan.

He wrote for La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Given that Juve has managed to win against Milan and that the Bianconeri seem to me to be growing, it should also be stressed that for these two teams the Scudetto race is compromised. Anything can happen, for heaven's sake, but it seems to me that Napoli and Inter are traveling at a much higher speed.

"At this point, therefore, both Milan and Juve have an obligation to continue their journey in the Champions League: it will not be easy, but they have the possibilities. And then at all costs you have to hit the qualification for the next edition of the Cup, because this means bringing money into the club safe. I think the two situations are quite different and I explain myself.

"Juve has started a new path, Thiago Motta must be given time to convey his ideas. Meanwhile, it seems to me that the work done is quite good and from here to the end of the season there is ample room for improvement, both collectively and individually.

"For Milan, however, the story is a little different. Within a few months, they made two revolutions: first with (Paulo) Fonseca and now with (Sergio) Conceiçao. It takes patience and, above all, the club has a duty to support the work of the new coach. Milan essentially depends on two players: (Rafael) Leao and Theo Hernandez. When these go, the whole team turns. Otherwise it's trouble. It's up to Conceiçao to always keep the two on the pitch so they can go back up the standings and hit the Champions qualification."