Sabatini urges patience at Juventus for Luiz

Former Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini insists Douglas Luiz will come good for Juventus.

Luiz has struggled for Juve since his summer arrival from Aston Villa.

But Sabatini is convinced the Brazil midfielder will prove his class in Italy.

He said, “He needs to be given time, but so far he hasn’t given what was expected.

"It’s normal for performances to fluctuate at the beginning, not that they’re always negative. The best player at Juve is often Cambiaso, with his excellent readings."

