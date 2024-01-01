Marchisio impressed by new Juventus midfield pair Koopmeiners, Luiz

Juventus hero Claudio Marchisio admits he's impressed by the Bianconeri's new midfield.

Marchisio is happy seeing Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners now part of Juve's engineroom.

On former Atalanta star Koopmeiners, he told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “I’m happy with his arrival and that he took the no.8. I wish him all the best. And most of all, I hope he takes off and gives Juventus fans something special.

“Koop defines himself as an all-rounder, like me. He has excellent physical qualities, he is intelligent on the pitch, as a trequartista or in a different role. He’s a really important addition for Juve. The league has started well, but now it starts to get serious with the Champions League and all the other competitions.

Asked about ex-Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz's slow start, Marchisio insisted: “I think it’s a normal settling-in period for a player who comes from a different and less tactical league than Serie A. Douglas Luiz has fantastic technique, just look at how he touched the ball every time he comes on and you’ll understand that he’s different.”