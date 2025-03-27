Tribal Football
Juventus defender Bremer sorry over Motta sacking

Carlos Volcano
Action Plus
Juventus defender Gleison Bremer is sorry over the sacking of Thiago Motta.

Motta was dismissed and replaced by Igor Tudor on Sunday evening.

Bremer is now recovering from an ACL injury and told Sky Italia: “I am sorry for Thiago Motta, he was a good coach for me.

“He could’ve done great things, unfortunately this is the way it went, and it is sad.”

The Brazilian also said: “I spoke to Tudor today, I am pleased with what he said. He asked how I was, I said it was still early days, but I am here to cheer on the team and hopefully celebrate Champions League qualification with them."

On his hopes of a playing return this season, Bremer added: “I’ve not had any setbacks, there’s a while still to go and I would love to play right away, but we have to wait. I might be part of the Club World Cup squad, but not to start matches.”

 

