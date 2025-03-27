Juventus defender Bremer sorry over Motta sacking
Motta was dismissed and replaced by Igor Tudor on Sunday evening.
Bremer is now recovering from an ACL injury and told Sky Italia: “I am sorry for Thiago Motta, he was a good coach for me.
“He could’ve done great things, unfortunately this is the way it went, and it is sad.”
The Brazilian also said: “I spoke to Tudor today, I am pleased with what he said. He asked how I was, I said it was still early days, but I am here to cheer on the team and hopefully celebrate Champions League qualification with them."
On his hopes of a playing return this season, Bremer added: “I’ve not had any setbacks, there’s a while still to go and I would love to play right away, but we have to wait. I might be part of the Club World Cup squad, but not to start matches.”