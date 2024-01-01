Juventus coach Motta on facing Napoli (full Q&A): It's not about me versus Conte

Juventus coach Thiago Motta insists their clash with Napoli isn't about his duel with Antonio Conte.

Motta spoke to the local press today ahead of the weekend blockbuster at Allianz stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

What kind of match do you expect?

"A great match with many strong players. A great match with strong players on the pitch, competing on the pitch and seeing what we can do tomorrow, with our fans. Approaching the match seriously, responsibly, respecting the opponent, playing our football and moving forward like this."

How is Federico Gatti?

"Fede is available. Only Conceicao and Milik will not be available. All the others can play. Fede trained well and will be available."

A memory of Conte as a coach? Did you take something from him?

"It was a great pleasure to work with Conte. We came out against a strong team. We were also a great team that failed to achieve the objective. The relationship with Conte was fantastic."

Is not playing the Cups an advantage?

"Who knows if there is an advantage. It is how it is. The calendar is this one. We have to go and face game after game, the next one is against Napoli. They are a good team. I have already said it, they are a team built to aim for the scudetto. Not long ago they won the scudetto, they played extraordinary football, it was talked about in the world. We go our way, the ambition to always improve. For us and for our fans. Spend a great evening together."

What do you write down on the notes? And how do you face Napoli?

"I write down everything, a bit like you. You have your things, I answer, like you, nothing special. We always work as a team. When we have the ball as always we must be generous and have solidarity. Move as a block, press well together. Regroup and be a solid block. Don't create too many spaces between the lines, like others, Kvara can play there. Or Lukaku who does that work in support. We will try to carry the game by playing the game that suits us."

How do you work on Dusan Vlahovic?

"This is part of the healthy ambition to always improve. The game is not just motivation. Many things done well to be able to play well and to be able to make the team play well: Dusan is very well, I see him every day, smiling, positive. The last game he did a great defensive and offensive job, also creating situations for his teammates. I am very happy with his work and he must continue like this."

Where do you need to improve?

"Everything. We need to grow and approach the game with something more. Move forward, grow, do something more. Every day we want to do something better."

How much has changed since that victory against Napoli with Spezia?

"A few days have passed, I have changed a lot. As is normal. You move on, you improve, you change, evolution continues. At that moment we played a very interesting match, in 2021 I was in difficulty like the team. We were in difficulty at that moment and after the match it went very well. Today everything has changed. I am the coach of another team, we will compete against a team like that. And we will face it at our best, wanting to impose the game we know how to play, to get a positive result."

Would you sign to win three Scudetti or do you have the ambition to win in Europe?

"First of all, I don't have that piece of paper. I don't think about that. I think about today. We had a great training session. We put in a little more. I'll spend my day at the sports center preparing something for tomorrow and for the future. Tonight my family will arrive and it's been a while since I've seen them. I'll spend the evening with them. I'll rest more to concentrate. Then I'll do my best. I'm happy, I'll give it my all and that's my greatest satisfaction."

How are the midfielders?

"Keeping the competition high is part of my job. Everyone is training well. I will put those who are best to face the match to continue working. For me there are those who will play tomorrow and those who will play the next ones. We need everyone and here all the players are strong players. I'm not saying it just to say it. The season is very long. You have to face it like this, those who have to play now play. It's part of my job, I have to lift my spirits, they have to understand that by participating for one minute, ten or ninety they can all make a difference. We have to continue like this."

Do you agree with Conte's words on the values ​​of the teams?

"It's not about sharing or not, but facts, reality. Not long ago Napoli won the championship, I don't remember with how many points. But not just the fact of having won it, but how they won it. Football expressed in Europe. These are points of view, but it's not about sharing. Napoli is truly a strong team. Then some changes but facts to aim for the title. We are aware that we are facing a strong team and that we have to give our all to get a positive result."

What do you think about the consistent fouls on Kvara?

"I can talk about my guys. My guys don't go to make a foul, I can assure you, and they always want to play football. My guys never throw themselves in and try to respect the game. In a general context, I have always defended the game. Dangerous fouls are not good. Remember a while ago: there were a lot of dangerous tackles where it was more difficult to whistle. Today there is also VAR. We have solved that, we are discussing how to improve the time wasters.

"And then the simulations: we have gone to the other extreme. Fouls that cannot exist and then the contact, he rolls around, it becomes cinematic, and it becomes too theatrical. It doesn't do the game any good. Between all of us we are working to respect the game and so that the show is seen well by everyone. For the public who wants to watch football, but also the people at home, on TV. They want to see players who go. Without simulations, without wasting time. Without this you will see a beautiful show."

After two disappointing draws against Empoli and Roma. Now against Napoli would you be happy with a draw?

"These are assumptions that will not happen, because we have drawn against different teams. But they were very different games. And tomorrow will be different. We respect the opponent, but we want to put in a great performance and take the game on our side."

Do you feel similar to Conte as a coach?

We are all different. But I see that at this moment you are focused on me and Conte, tomorrow Juve-Napoli is played, in the end the protagonists will be the players, hoping that ours will demonstrate the values, respecting the game and giving their all, taking the game where we want."

Have you ever had the chance to coach Napoli?

"No."

Can Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz play together?

"Everything is possible. Everything is possible, especially when they are strong players. We'll see if we start tomorrow like this, but everything is possible."

Surprised by De Rossi's dismissal?

"Yes, it surprised me a lot. I sent him a message that will obviously remain between us."