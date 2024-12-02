Rossi urges Lazio to buy in January

Former Lazio coach Delio Rossi feels the team needs freshening up in January,

Rossi says defeat to Parma was a clear sign that Lazio must act during the winter market.

He told Radiosei: "Lazio is losing a bit of brilliance. Regardless of the incidents, however, Lazio did not deserve to lose this match. Building from the back? Usually it is done by those who have technically good players, there you have to know how to manage the goalkeeper well and it depends on how the player comes to meet you.

"It is used to have numerical superiority, but like all methods it can lead to disasters.

"Reinforcements in January? Lazio are doing well and together with Atalanta they are the team that plays better. But if you want to play like this you need another midfielder with certain characteristics.

"I don't see (Gaetano) Castrovilli in a midfield two, (Fisayo) Dele-Bashiru is a bit undisciplined, there are plenty of wingers. We need a young midfielder to help (Nicolo) Rovella and (Matteo) Guendouzi."

