Pecchia delighted with Parma victory against Lazio

Parma coach Fabio Pecchia was delighted with his players after their 3-1 win against Lazio on Sunday.

Dennis Man, Anas Haj Mohammed and Enrico del Prato struck the goals for Parma on the day.

Pecchia was happy with his players afterwards.

We saw an extraordinary Parma:

"Yes, even with the participation of a full stadium. I saw extraordinary things in terms of spirit, even when the tone was raised the boys did not hold back."

Today you were a very young team, not even 23 years old on average:

"We are not young, we are very young. Today we may have lowered the average even more, but it is no longer news. We must think about winning matches and getting points for our goal, all the boys must take inspiration and speed up our path. The championship is long, I need everyone. Anas gave a good response."

It cannot be said that Pecchia does not lack courage:

"Courage is doing something against fear, I am not afraid to let the boys play. I rely on the method, on the way of working, I have to keep the whole group inside. We have to think about getting points and in the choices I take into account the condition of everyone. Today great response from everyone, not from the individual."

How did you see the refereeing direction?

"I don't like to talk about referees, I never have. The thing that saddens me is Charpentier's injury, it seemed serious to me. For us it's the negative aspect, I'm sorry, he hurt himself. His entry gave substance to the team, he worked. This is the sore point of an extraordinary day."

An opinion on Lazio:

"Lazio is strong, they could have turned the action and the result around. At 2-0 they pushed, they kept us under pressure for a long time and a few times we managed to restart. I told the boys that these games are won when everything goes the right way. We conceded goals in a particular way, but we only closed it out in injury time. We suffered against Lazio but we responded."

Why did he choose Leoni? To have centimetres in the area?

"Yes, Giovanni has structure, Zaccagni is in form and difficult to manage, I needed Delprato's attention on the right."

You are starting to understand what Serie A means:

"This was a tough match, from the first to the last minute. Great reaction after the disallowed goal, we went to press them high, they manage the ball well from the bottom but we went to press very high. Every match must give us something, we must accelerate the growth path, we must get points. We are holding on to this match for the result and for the emotions, as well as the second half with Atalanta."

You were able to manage the moments and get low:

"It was also Lazio's strength to push us low, there was an important save on the line in the first half. But that is the desire to defend and stay in the game until the end, when you are in the game those situations then go well for you. The first half could have ended 1-1, they had opportunities to equalise, but the saves kept us in the game and to win."

The standings smile:

"There are two Serie A, on one side these teams that play a championship and on the other the rest. We think about the next one, we have another difficult match."

On Charpentier's injury?

"I hope it's nothing serious, it's a great disappointment, we've been working with him for three years and you can see the results, satisfaction for him, for the staff and for the club. I'm very sorry."

Is Leoni okay or did he go out with a problem?

"This is Serie A. You don't just play physically but also mentally, you have to put in the energy and be able to stand pressure, it's not easy but you only improve by playing."

You managed well in the final. It was a particular week for Del Prato, what did you say to each other?

"There was time, Lazio was pushing. Even if we took risks before the 2-0. We stayed in but without fear of being caught. It could have happened but we didn't fall apart. Great reward for Enrico, we gave him and his family a caress, they had great affection for his grandmother. Yesterday I left him at home, he didn't train, sometimes it's better this way."