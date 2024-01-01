Tribal Football
Roma striker Pisilli proud of Italy debut; supports Pellegrini
Roma striker Niccolo Pisilli was proud making his Italy debut in their draw with Belgium.

Italy blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Belgium in their Nations League tie in Rome.

Pisilli said afterwards: “Being able to make my debut for Italy is a childhood dream come true and to do it in Rome is even more incredible, as I had family and friends in the stands.

“It was a delicate moment of the match, I am glad to have helped us take home the point. It is a very high level here and I am trying to learn as much as I can from everyone."

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off just before half-time, with the hosts 2-0 ahead.

Pisilli added, “Lorenzo was disappointed by everything that happened, but he is a great player and this one incident doesn’t change what he can give or the man he is.”

