Roma striker Dybala surgery confirmed: I will be back soon

AS Roma striker Paulo Dybala is undergoing hamstring surgery.

Dybala suffered the setback during the clash with Cagliari last week.

It's now been agreed that Dybala will go under the knife, with the Argentina international confident of a speedy recovery.

Roma announced today: "Paulo Dybala will undergo surgery in the next few days following an injury to his left semitendinosus tendon.

"The player and the club have mutually decided that this was the right path for an optimal recovery from the injury. Best wishes for a speedy recovery to Paulo, we are waiting for you!"

Dybala also stated: "Dear friends, first of all I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the affection you always show me.

"After the results of the tests and having evaluated the various options I have decided to undergo this operation now to return as soon as possible. Even if I will be temporarily away from the pitch, I will continue to support my Roma teammates in this crucial phase of the championship and our national team which I will follow as one more fan during these qualifying matches.

"I will be back soon, even stronger, I promise. See you on the pitch.

"Forza Roma and Vamos Argentina".