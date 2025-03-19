Bournemouth defender Huijsen: Iraola great for me; I wished I'd had more time with Mourinho

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen says he's appreciating the management of Andoni Iraola.

Huijsen is this week part of the senior Spain squad for the first time.

The defender joined Bournemouth last summer from Juventus, having spent part of the season on-loan with Roma.

He recalled to EFE: "I went to Juve at 16 and went through the entire youth sector until I reached the first team. Last season I was loaned to Roma, where I played for six months, until they bought me in England.

"The reason I went to Italy was to improve in defense, I wanted to be more complete. In Spain I was impressed by the movement of the ball, in England by the intensity with which they play. The high pace and direct confrontation helped me learn a lot.

"I've had good coaches, Iraola is really influencing me. Before I was with Mourinho, De Rossi, Allegri... I can only be grateful to them because they gave me opportunities. I took something from everyone, I learned from each of them."

Asked about Jose Mourinho before his dismissal last season, Huijsen added: "Yes, he called me and it was an experience. What I remember about him is the competitiveness he teaches you. I learned a lot about the defensive line, even though I was with him for a short time. I would have liked to stay with him longer.

"I also had a lot of fun with De Rossi, he was like a second father to me. In Italy, defence is fundamental. He also helped me off the pitch, controlling me and things like that."