Roma SHOCKER: De Rossi SACKED after winless season start

Daniele de Rossi has been sensationally SACKED by AS Roma.

De Rossi has been shown the door after three draws and a defeat so far this season.

The Giallorossi legend had signed a deal to 2027 at the end of last season after successfully taking over from Jose Mourinho midway through the campaign.

Roma announced this morning: "AS Roma announces that it has relieved Daniele De Rossi of his duties as coach of the First Team.

"The Club's decision is taken in the interest of the team, to be able to promptly resume the desired path, at a time when the season is still at its beginning.

"To Daniele, who will always be at home in the Giallorossi Club, a heartfelt thanks for the work carried out in these months with passion and dedication. Communications on the technical guidance of the team will follow."