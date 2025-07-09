Tribal Football
Most Read
Sporting President Varandas rejects Arsenal's latest €65M bid for striker Gyokeres
Ange Postecoglou offered rapid Premier League return after Tottenham sack
Man United linked with latest Boca Juniors wonderkid
"It needs to be changed" - Lisandro Martinez delivers Ruben Amorim verdict

Roma plan bid for Brighton striker Ferguson after Wesley deal

Carlos Volcano
Roma plan bid for Brighton striker Ferguson after Wesley deal
Roma plan bid for Brighton striker Ferguson after Wesley dealAction Plus
AS Roma are lining up a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says the Republic of Ireland international is on Roma's shopping list this summer and an offer is being prepared.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Roma intend to lodge their bid once they close a deal for Flamengo wing-back Wesley.

The Giallorossi are in advanced talks with Flamengo over a €25m fee for the Brazil international.

Juventus are also keen, but Roma management are confident of Wesley's commitment.

Mentions
Serie AFerguson EvanAS RomaBrightonFlamengo RJJuventusPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Roma to sign Brighton striker Ferguson on loan as negotiations continue
Roma offer Evan Ferguson surprise Brighton exit route
Jadon Sancho ready to take pay cut to make Juventus move happen