Roma plan bid for Brighton striker Ferguson after Wesley deal

AS Roma are lining up a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says the Republic of Ireland international is on Roma's shopping list this summer and an offer is being prepared.

Roma intend to lodge their bid once they close a deal for Flamengo wing-back Wesley.

The Giallorossi are in advanced talks with Flamengo over a €25m fee for the Brazil international.

Juventus are also keen, but Roma management are confident of Wesley's commitment.