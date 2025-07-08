Roma offer Evan Ferguson surprise Brighton exit route

Roma are reportedly readying a move for struggling Brighton forward Evan Ferguson as they step up their pursuit of a new striker this summer.

The 20-year-old has struggled over the past two seasons since he burst onto the scene with ten goals and three assists in 25 games throughout 2022-23.

Ferguson spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham in an attempt to rediscover some form but failed to score in his eight Premier League games.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Roma are ready to offer him a chance to get back to his best in Italy.

Roma are understood to have reached out to Brighton over a potential move with the Premier League side willing to let him go.