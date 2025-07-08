Tribal Football
Most Read
Ibrahima Konate snubs Liverpool contract offer with preferred destination revealed
Sporting President Varandas rejects Arsenal's latest €65M bid for striker Gyokeres
Man United join Inter and Juventus in race for Ederson
Villarreal open talks for £25 million Chelsea defender

Roma offer Evan Ferguson surprise Brighton exit route

Alex Roberts
Roma offer Evan Ferguson surprise Brighton exit route
Roma offer Evan Ferguson surprise Brighton exit routeAction Plus
Roma are reportedly readying a move for struggling Brighton forward Evan Ferguson as they step up their pursuit of a new striker this summer.

The 20-year-old has struggled over the past two seasons since he burst onto the scene with ten goals and three assists in 25 games throughout 2022-23.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ferguson spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham in an attempt to rediscover some form but failed to score in his eight Premier League games.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Roma are ready to offer him a chance to get back to his best in Italy.

Roma are understood to have reached out to Brighton over a potential move with the Premier League side willing to let him go.

Mentions
Premier LeagueFerguson EvanBrightonAS RomaFootball Transfers