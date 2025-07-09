Roma to sign Brighton striker Ferguson on loan as negotiations continue

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is a top target for Serie A side Roma, who are close to agreeing a loan move.

Following a disappointing loan spell at West Ham United, where he scored zero goals in 8 appearances, Ferguson is linked with a move away from the Seagulls with reports suggesting that several sides are interested,d including Rangers, Celtic, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Fulham.

However, it looks to be Roma who are the frontrunners to snap up the 20-year-old who has 13 Premier League goals from 60 appearances despite his age. Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the Irish international who would compete with current centre-forward Artem Dovbyk under manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

“AS Roma keep working on Evan Ferguson deal as Brighton are open to accepting initial loan move.

“Salary would be fully covered by Roma with talks underway also on player side.”

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has opted for Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter over the past season and now even with the deperature of Joao Pedro confirmed it seems unlikely that Ferguson will get a chance at the Premier League side.

Ferguson is one of four players to have scored a Premier League hat-trick at the age of 18 and would be an exciting addition to a Roma side who are on the up and will certainly be challenging for European football next season.