Jadon Sancho ready to take pay cut to make Juventus move happen

Man United winger Jadon Sancho is reportedly ready to take a may cut in order to secure a move to Italian giants Juventus this summer.

The 25-year-old returned to Man United at the end of the 2024-25 season after Chelsea opted to pay £5 million to get out of the £25 million obligation to buy in their loan deal.

Chelsea were understood to be keen on keeping Sancho, but the winger was unwilling to take a pay cut in order to secure the move.

According to the Daily Mail, he has no such issues with Juventus and is ready to cut his wages by nearly £200,000-per-week.

Sancho currently earns £300,000-per-week at Man United but would be happy with £7 million-per-year at Juventus, which works out at around £180,000-per-week.

As of yet, Juventus haven’t met Man United’s £25 million valuation of the winger but they have proposed a salary of £5m plus add-ons, which equates to £130,000-per-week.

