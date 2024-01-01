Tribal Football
Roma midfielder Baldanzi targets senior Italy breakthrough
Roma midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi is targeting a senior Italy breakthrough.

Baldanzi hit a hat-trick for the U21s this week and admits a senior call is now a target.

He said, “(I’ve got one) only once before, with Empoli Primavera against SPAL in 2021, the season after winning the championship.

“It’s a goal for every young Italian kid (to play for your country). There’s time, I’ll continue to work hard and we’ll see what comes of it.” 

Baldanzi also rejected claims of a lack of midfield talent in the senior Azzurri squad.

He added, “That’s not true, there are lots of strong players like (Samuele) Ricci, (Sandro) Tonali and (Davide) Frattesi.” 

