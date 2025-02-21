Two-goal Dybala tribute to Roma coach Ranieri after victory over Porto

Roma striker Paulo Dybala insists they were worthy winners against Porto on Thursday night.

Dybala scored twice as Roma won 3-1, reaching the Europa League round of 16 4-2 on aggregate.

Advertisement Advertisement

“After their goal, we had the reaction of a great team and real men. There was some tension, which saw us have more grit and determination in every challenge, then with the goals we gained confidence and rode the wave of enthusiasm from the crowd,” Dybala told Sky Italia.

“I always say, the affection that the fans have for me not just in the stadium, but also walking around in the street, is unique and wonderful. The season is not going the way we expected, a lot has happened, but this is a squad that played Finals and some of my teammates won silverware, so Europe has to be a target.”

On the impact of coach Claudio Ranieri, Dybala also said: “The moment he arrived, he has so much knowledge and experience, he knows this club better than anyone. He was practically born in the Trigoria training centre.

“He can also get the best out of every individual player, focusing as much on the biggest star as the smallest. He does what is best for the team, without looking at anyone’s name. That is great for all of us, because we know that we all have the same chance of playing if we give our best in training.

“Now we must keep going like this, be aware of what we are capable of and what we can still achieve this season.”