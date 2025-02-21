Roma coach Ranieri "super happy" after defeating Porto

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri highlighted Paulo Dybala after their Europa win against Porto.

Dybala scored twice as Roma won 3-1, reaching the Europa League round of 16 4-2 on aggregate.

“Having great players helps. Having Dybala in your armoury means a lot, as along with being an extraordinary player, he is also a leader who fires up the teams. He doesn’t talk much, but when he does, he says the right things at the right times,” Ranieri told Sky Italia.

“It is thanks to him that we got the game back on track. His teammates gave their all, but he is the light. He is the spark, he is the bomb, he is everything. He’s in good shape physically, he is enjoying his football and would love to always be on the pitch. I’m happy to have him.”

Ranieri also said, “I am super happy, but we still need to improve. Everyone knows we concede goals on the counter-attack, so why offer it to them on a plate? When we are 3-1 up, it is not admissible to do that. I have to stop talking now, otherwise what I was trying not to say to the squad in the locker room, I will end up saying on television…

“They have fun attacking, while I have a heart attack on the touchline! I like it, honestly, but we also have to be rational. Make the substitutes run, I cannot see defenders running beyond the forwards in those situations. Where are we going?!

“Anyway, let’s focus on the positives, they were two great games and the team proved it wants to do well. There are circumstances and moments that can change the course of a tie, but I am satisfied with the approach from these lads.”