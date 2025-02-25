Ranieri urges Roma not get carried away after victory over Monza

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri says they must stay grounded after Monday night's thumping win against Monza.

Roma won 4-0 via goals from Alexis Saelemaekers, Eldor Shomurodov, Angelino and Bryan Cristante.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ranieri told Sky Italia: “The boys train well, it’s a healthy dressing room. We had a player who asked me for permission to visit his father and I told him no because we had training. Dybala and Paredes came to ask me to give him permission. This means a lot. How can you say no when the group decides.

“We’re doing well, but every game is a story in itself. I’m already thinking about Como, they’ve beaten us, they’re full of spirit and they’re playing well. Fabregas will be in the top coaches in Europe in three or four years, I’m convinced of that.

“My mind has already struck out today’s game and is thinking about the next one.”

On how Roma have improved since his arrival, Ranieri said: “I believe it’s the trust I give them. (Matias) Soule played a great game against Napoli, I’ve always believed in the guy. He came in when it was thought that (Paulo) Dybala ‘had’ to leave. You can see that he has talent. I’ve told him not to worry because he is the future of Roma.

“You see it with those who have something special about them. He just had to do it slowly, slowly, like (Tommaso) Baldanzi last year.

“Tommaso wasn’t the same as he is this year. He’s a bit further ahead of Matias because you can see him change the pace of the game when he gets on the ball. Sould has to do the same and find Roma’s rhythm. He is finding it.”