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Roma and Nottingham Forest start bidding war for Feyenoord's Givairo Read

Feyenoord captain Givairo Read ahead of the friendly against Rayo Vallecano
Feyenoord captain Givairo Read ahead of the friendly against Rayo VallecanoČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Box to Box Pictures/Yannick Verhoeven

AS Roma and Nottingham Forest have reportedly opened a bidding war for Feyenoord full-back Givairo Read, according to sources.

Read, 20, only played 20 games for Feyenoord last season due to injury struggles, but has already impressed after breaking through at Feyenoord aged 18 and captaining the Netherlands' Under-20 team to a European title in 2025.

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Several sources, including Fabrizio Romano, Voetbal International and De Telegraaf, reported on Friday that in addition to Nottingham Forest, AS Roma have now entered the race for Givairo Read. Roma have reportedly offered Feyenoord €25 million for Read, with whom the club have already agreed on personal terms.

Givairo Read's career stats
Givairo Read's career statsFlashscore

Nottingham Forest opened the bidding for Read earlier this week with an offer worth €21 million for the 20-year-old, who was offered a five-year contract worth just over €20 million by the Tricky Trees.

Read has been a reported transfer target of Europe's elite for longer, with the likes of Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City expressing their interest in the Dutchman back in November 2025.

Feyenoord are intent on extending Read's contract, which currently runs until 2029. The Rotterdam club see Read, who wore the captain's armband in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as an important part of their team.

Since making his debut for Feyenoord in 2024, Read has played 54 games for Feyenoord, scoring 5 goals and providing 9 assists along the way.

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