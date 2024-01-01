Roma in advanced talks to sign free agent Hummels

AS Roma are in advanced talks to sign Mats Hummels.
A free agent from Borussia Dortmund, Roma have made an offer to the veteran German defender.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Indeed, Il Corriere dello Sport says Hummels has accepted Roma's offer of a one-year contract plus another year that would start when he reaches 50% of appearances.
The salary should be around €2m plus bonuses. In the next few hours, Hummels will undergo his medical, now already scheduled, and will sign a contract that will bind him to Roma.
Meanwhile, Roma are also in contact with former Giallorossi defender Kostas Manolas. The Greece international has informed Roma he will return on a one-year deal worth €500,000.
Roma closed the signing of released Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso earlier this week.