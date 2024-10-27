Tribal Football
Scaroni admits AC Milan anger over Bologna clash postponement
UNCOVERED: The crazy buyout clause in Haaland's Man City contract
Gavi mocked Vini Jr as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid: 4-0, 4-0!
Ipswich boss McKenna slams Phillips "nonsense"

Roma great Totti: Playing comeback? I'm serious about this

Paul Vegas
Roma great Totti: Playing comeback? I'm serious about this
Roma great Totti: Playing comeback? I'm serious about this
Roma great Francesco Totti insists he's "serious" about a Serie A playing comeback.

Now 48, Totti has been insisting he could make a playing return, with contact being made with Serie A teams.

He said: "Let's say I have time to play the finals at the end of November (of the Padel tournament). For Serie A we are talking about at least two months of training, that's the time.

"No it's not a joke. I took it seriously. 

"Yes, there are one or two teams. Now let's see what his head and body tell me."

"The head already knows the answer, the body we'll see. Who knows what next year will bring us."

