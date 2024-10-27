Roma great Totti: Playing comeback? I'm serious about this

Roma great Francesco Totti insists he's "serious" about a Serie A playing comeback.

Now 48, Totti has been insisting he could make a playing return, with contact being made with Serie A teams.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: "Let's say I have time to play the finals at the end of November (of the Padel tournament). For Serie A we are talking about at least two months of training, that's the time.

"No it's not a joke. I took it seriously.

"Yes, there are one or two teams. Now let's see what his head and body tell me."

"The head already knows the answer, the body we'll see. Who knows what next year will bring us."