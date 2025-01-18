Roma director Ghisolfi hints at push for Ajax fullback Rensch

AS Roma director Florent Ghisolfi has hinted at moving for Ajax fullback Devyne Rensch.

Ghisolfi has confirmed they're working on a new fullback signing this month.

Ajax are said to want €4-5m to sell Rensch in the coming fortnight.

“I don’t want to comment on every name, but we are working on this position," Ghisolfi told Sky Italia.

"We want a player who can be a right-back, central defender or a wing-back, who can bring consistency to the squad and the mentality to play for Roma.”