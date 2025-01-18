Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Amorim speaks on Antony leaving Man Utd, Hojlund's lack of goals and Ugarte's low stamina
Guardiola praises Man City chiefs as three signings due

Roma director Ghisolfi hints at push for Ajax fullback Rensch

Carlos Volcano
Roma director Ghisolfi hints at push for Ajax fullback Rensch
Roma director Ghisolfi hints at push for Ajax fullback RenschAction Plus
AS Roma director Florent Ghisolfi has hinted at moving for Ajax fullback Devyne Rensch.

Ghisolfi has confirmed they're working on a new fullback signing this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ajax are said to want €4-5m to sell Rensch in the coming fortnight.

“I don’t want to comment on every name, but we are working on this position," Ghisolfi told Sky Italia. 

"We want a player who can be a right-back, central defender or a wing-back, who can bring consistency to the squad and the mentality to play for Roma.” 

 

Mentions
Serie ARensch DevyneAjaxAS RomaEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Pellegrini breaks ranks: No Roma player wanted Mourinho sacked
Roma attacker Dybala admits he wants to win Champions League
Roma coach Ranieri discusses plans for Soule, Baldanzi and Pellegrini